Williams (rest) will not play Sunday against New Orleans.
As per usual, Williams will be held out of the opening leg of this back-to-back set. For now, the expectation is that Williams will be back in the lineup against the Jazz on Monday. In the meantime, Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate will likely soak up the bulk of the frontcourt minutes for Charlotte.
