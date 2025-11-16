Bridges posted 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 loss to Oklahoma City.

Bridges saw the end of his streak of games with at least 20 points in this loss. While he had a subpar performance in terms of his shooting efficiency, Bridges still had a decent stat line and hit multiple threes for the fourth consecutive game. He's averaging 24.5 points per game while shooting 36.1 percent from deep since the beginning of November, so there's a strong chance this was nothing more than a down game for the forward.