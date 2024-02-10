Richards recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-84 loss to Milwaukee.

The Hornets lost in a rout Friday, but Richards had a positive performance, going an efficient 7-for-9 from the field. His 16 points tied for the team lead, while his 11 boards paced the club. This was Richards' 11th double-double of the campaign, and he's proven to be a viable fantasy asset as a source of rebounds, blocks and moderate scoring, though he had been struggling coming into Friday with an average of just 4.5 points, 7.5 boards and 0.5 blocks over his previous two contests.