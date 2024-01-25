Richards contributed 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pistons.

It was a strong return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, as the 21 points were a career high for Richards while the double-double was his eighth of the season. The fourth-year center hasn't been able to much offense beyond put-backs since moving into the starting lineup for Mark Williams (back) however, and through nine contests in January, Richards is averaging 9.9 points, 9.4 boards, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor.