Richards (foot) isn't listed on Charlotte's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Richards was sidelined for Monday's loss to Boston, which was the second night of back-to-back set, but he'll return to action Wednesday. Over his last 12 appearances, the big man has averaged 9.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game.