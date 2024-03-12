Richards finished with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-97 loss to the Pistons.

Richards is averaging 11.7 points and 12.3 rebounds in 32.3 minutes across his last three contests. Notably, lineups featuring he and new addition Grant Williams have been abysmal offensively but stout defensively, scoring a league-worst 101.0 points per 100 possessions, but allowing just 105.5, which ranks in the 98th percentile.