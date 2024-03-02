Richards finished Friday's 121-114 loss to Philadelphia with 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes.

Richards scored in double digits after not doing so in each of his previous two contests, and while his overall stat line was decent, it's worth noting he has struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis. Richards has been trusted into a bigger-than-expected role due to Mark Williams' back problems, and this means Richards will remain in a starting role for the foreseeable future. He's been averaging 11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of February.