Richards (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Richards is dealing with right shoulder soreness and will miss his second consecutive game Monday. The 26-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting lineup with Mark Williams (foot) out. However, with both Richards and Williams absent Monday, Grant Williams will likely step into the starting five at center once again.
