Richards provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-112 loss to New Orleans.

Richards was efficient from the field and also looked active near the rim, notching his first double-double since Dec. 28 and making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Over his last 10 games, Richards is averaging 8.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists per game.