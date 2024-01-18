Richards provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-112 loss to New Orleans.
Richards was efficient from the field and also looked active near the rim, notching his first double-double since Dec. 28 and making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Over his last 10 games, Richards is averaging 8.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Starting second half•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Sprains ankle, iffy to return•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Capable performance despite loss•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Quality stats in loss•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Third straight double-double•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Continues to shine as fill-in•