Richards (rib) supplied 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Hawks.

Though he ended up coming off the bench in his return from a 14-game absence due to a right rib fracture, Richards saw more playing time than starting center Moussa Diabate (22 minutes). The Hornets will likely prioritize Richards ahead of Diabate and could even move Richards back into the starting lineup beginning with Tuesday's game against the 76ers, but Mark Williams (foot) may not be far behind Richards in returning from a multi-week absence. Once Williams is back to full health, Richards might have a tough time consistently finding anything more than 20-to-25-minute role.