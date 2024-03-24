Richards ended Saturday's 132-91 loss to the Hawks with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes.

Richards showed an efficient touch near the rim and scored in double digits for the fifth time across his last eight games, a span in which he's also grabbed 10 or more rebounds six times. The Hornets have nothing to play for since they're now officially eliminated from the playoffs, but Richards has been taking advantage of a bigger-than-expected role this season, as Mark Williams (back) has missed most of the campaign. Richards should continue to anchor down low when the Hornets take on the Cavaliers on Monday.