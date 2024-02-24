Richards contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 97-84 loss to the Warriors.
Although Williams doesn't always record decent shot volume, his prowess off the glass has been a bright spot for the Hornets. Richards has been an excellent fill-in for Mark Williams (back) and the Kentucky product is projected to hold onto the role until mid-March at the earliest.
