Richards notched 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 111-93 loss to Denver.

Richards finished with a team-worst minus-29 net rating during his time on the court, but he nonetheless delivered his second-highest scoring output of the season while logging double-digit shot attempts for the first time through 25 appearances. Despite lacking versatility on both ends, Richards has been a passable rim protector and grades as an above-average offensive rebounder, which should secure a sizable role until Mark Williams (back) is able to return.