Richards is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain.
Richards sprained his ankle in Wednesday's matchup with New Orleans but was able to finish the contest. However, Richards is now in danger of missing his first game since Nov. 30 on Friday. If the 26-year-old big man is ruled out, Nathan Mensah could receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Posts double-double•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Starting second half•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Sprains ankle, iffy to return•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Capable performance despite loss•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Quality stats in loss•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Third straight double-double•