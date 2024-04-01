Richards is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to plantar fascia in his right foot.

Richards and Vasilije Micic (shoulder) are both questionable for the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set after playing heavy minutes during Sunday's loss to the Clippers. If Richards is sidelined, the Hornets won't have a true center available, so Grant Williams, JT Thor, Davis Bertans and Miles Bridges could all see time as a small-ball five.