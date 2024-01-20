Richards (ankle) is questionable to play Saturday against Philadelphia.
Richards already missed Friday's game against the Spurs, and it remains to be seen whether he'll recover in time to face the Sixers, but the chances of that happening are slim. Richards has enjoyed an expanded role in Mark Williams' (back) absence, so P.J. Washington and Nathan Mensah are candidates for increased playing time if Richards is ruled out for a second consecutive game.
More News
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Won't play Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Posts double-double•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Starting second half•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Sprains ankle, iffy to return•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Capable performance despite loss•