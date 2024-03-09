Richards chipped in 10 points (5-6 FG), 13 rebounds, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to Washington.

Richards made his presence felt on both ends of the court Friday, missing just one shot from the field and registering double-digit boards for the first time since Feb. 25. Mark Williams (back) is unlikely to return to action any time soon, especially with the Hornets having nothing to play for in the final weeks of the regular season, so Richards should remain as the team's starting center as long as he stays healthy. He's averaging 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.