Richards (foot) won't play Sunday against the Raptors.
Richards will miss his first game since Jan. 22 due to plantar fascia discomfort in his right foot. Charlotte will be shorthanded at center in his absence, likely resorting to a combination of Grant Williams, Marques Bolden and JT Thor to fill minutes at the position.
