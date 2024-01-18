Richards is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with a sprained right ankle.
Richards sustained the injury in the second quarter and could miss the second half of Wednesday's tilt. If he's unable to return, P.J. Washington and Nathan Mensah would be expected to handle more minutes.
