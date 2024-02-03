Richards registered eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 126-106 loss to the Thunder.

Richards continues to profile as an above-average shot blocker and rebounder on both ends. Interestingly, Richards' carries similar splits playing with or without LaMelo Ball (ankle) this season, so his ability to boom is more tied to game script and matchup. Luck is also a factor given that Richards often feasts on putback attempts and easy looks at the basket.