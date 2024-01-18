Richards (ankle) is in the starting lineup to start the second half of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Richards suffered a right ankle sprain in the second quarter and was labeled questionable to return, but he'll be good to go for the second half. Prior to the injury, Richards logged six points and eight rebounds.
