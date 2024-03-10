Richards supplied 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 victory over the Nets.

Richards tallied his second straight double-double, continuing to put up standard league value on most nights. with Mark Williams (back) likely done for the season, Richards has made the most of his opportunities thus far. He is the 80th-ranked player over the past two weeks, averaging 11.7 points and 8.1 rebounds to go with 2.0 combined steals and blocks. Barring injury, he should be rostered in all formats.