Richards (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.
Richards has missed three straight games due to an ankle issue, but he's on track to return Wednesday. With Mark Williams (back) out, Richards has started 19 of his last 20 appearances, averaging 9.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 28.8 minutes during that stretch.
