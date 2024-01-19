Richards (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Richards sprained his ankle Wednesday versus New Orleans but finished the contest, posting 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. He'll miss the first half of a back-to-back set but should have a chance to return Saturday versus the 76ers. Richards has been playing an elevated role in Mark Williams' (back) absence, so P.J. Washington and Nathan Mensah are candidates for increased playing time with Charlotte's top two big men sidelined.