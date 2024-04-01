Richards (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Boston.
Richards was questionable for Monday's matchup, and he'll be unavailable in the second half of a back-to-back set due to plantar fascia in his right foot. Grant Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski are candidates to see increased playing time, while Richards' next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
