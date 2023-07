Smith tallied 14 points (6-13 FG,1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) five rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

After going 5-14 from the field in his Summer League debut against San Antonio, Smith bounced back with some solid efficiency Wednesday. His three-point shot remains a concern, but he has flashed an ability to get to the rim.