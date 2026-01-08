site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
Kalkbrenner (elbow) will miss Thursday's game against Indiana.
The rookie center will be sidelined for a 10th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. He can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against Utah.
