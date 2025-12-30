Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Kalkbrenner (elbow) is out for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Wednesday will be a fifth straight absence for the rookie big man. Friday's game against Milwaukee is his next chance to return from an elbow sprain. Moussa Diabate should continue to start at center Wednesday.