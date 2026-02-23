Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Available to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner (ankle) is available to return to Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Kalkbrenner sustained a left ankle sprain during the third quarter of Sunday's contest, but the team announced that he is available to return to the game. With the team sporting a large lead, it remains to be seen whether he returns to action or not.
More News
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Double-doubles vs. Cleveland•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Bigger role incoming•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Fares well off bench•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Quiet outing in win•