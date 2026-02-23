default-cbs-image
Kalkbrenner (ankle) is available to return to Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Kalkbrenner sustained a left ankle sprain during the third quarter of Sunday's contest, but the team announced that he is available to return to the game. With the team sporting a large lead, it remains to be seen whether he returns to action or not.

