Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Backup role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner totaled six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 win over the Celtics.
Kalkbrenner continues to play a limited role as the backup center, having logged fewer than 19 minutes in six straight games. Charlotte has won 16 of its past 19 games, with Moussa Diabate playing a huge part in the recent success. With Diabate seemingly locked in as the starter, Kalkbrenner should be viewed as nothing more than a blocks streamer.
More News
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Moves to bench•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Upgraded to available•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Probable with ankle sprain•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Available to return•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Double-doubles vs. Cleveland•