Kalkbrenner recorded seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 123-116 win over the Bulls.

Kalkbrenner got back to doing what he does best, scoring efficiently and blocking shots. After a strong start to his rookie season, Kalkbrenner had been in somewhat of a slump of late, failing to record a block in three straight appearances. Perhaps what was even more encouraging here was the fact that he logged 30 minutes for the first time in his past nine games.

