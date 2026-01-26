Kalkbrenner closed Monday's 130-93 win over the 76ers with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench.

The double-double was the third of the season for Kalkbrenner, and his first since Nov. 4. The rookie center has scored in double digits in four of nine January games (one start) since returning from an elbow injury, averaging 9.1 points, 6.0 boards, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 20.2 minutes on the month.