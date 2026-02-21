Kalkbrenner registered 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes during the Hornets' 118-113 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

The rookie second-rounder finished as the Hornets' leading rebounder (including a career-high nine offensive boards) en route to the third double-double of the season (and first since Nov. 3 against the Pelicans). Kalkbrenner has started in each of the Hornets' last three games and should serve in that role against the Wizards on Sunday, though he'll likely revert to a bench role against the Bulls on Tuesday since Moussa Diabate will have served his four-game suspension.