Kalkbrenner (elbow) accumulated 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes during Saturday's 150-95 win over the Jazz.

Kalkbrenner returned from a 10-game absence due to a sprained left elbow, chipping in double-digit points for just the third time across nine appearances (seven starts) since Dec. 1. The rookie big man led the second unit in rebounds as well, grabbing at least nine boards for the first time since Dec. 3. Kalkbrenner had started 25 of his 26 regular-season appearances entering Saturday's contest, so it will be worth monitoring his playing time and role going forward.