Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Out again
Kalkbrenner (elbow) won't play in Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Kalkbrenner will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest due to a sprained left elbow. Moussa Diabate will likely draw another start at center while PJ Hall could enter the rotation. Kalkbrenner's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Golden State.