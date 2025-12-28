default-cbs-image
Kalkbrenner (elbow) won't play in Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Kalkbrenner will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest due to a sprained left elbow. Moussa Diabate will likely draw another start at center while PJ Hall could enter the rotation. Kalkbrenner's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Golden State.

