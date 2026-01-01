Kalkbrenner (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Kalkbrenner will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a left elbow sprain, and it's not a positive sign that he continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games. The rookie second-rounder's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Chicago. With Kalkbrenner sidelined, Moussa Diabate (wrist) is expected to get the starting nod if he can shake his questionable tag, while PJ Hall is likely to remain in the rotation.