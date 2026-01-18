Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Steps into starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner will start Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Kalkbrenner will draw the start after the team downgraded Moussa Diabate (hamstring) to out. Kalkbrenner has plenty of experience as a starter so far this season and is averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in his last six appearances with the first unit.
