Kalkbrenner will start Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Kalkbrenner will draw the start after the team downgraded Moussa Diabate (hamstring) to out. Kalkbrenner has plenty of experience as a starter so far this season and is averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in his last six appearances with the first unit.

