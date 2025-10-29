Kalkbrenner posted 10 points (5-5 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 loss to the Heat.

Kalkbrenner went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field on the way to his third double-digit scoring performance of his young NBA career. It was a promising sign to see the rookie bounce back after he was held to four points Sunday against Washington. Kalkbrenner was also productive on the defensive end by racking up a season-high three steals, clearly playing at a level above Moussa Diabate, who has been hot on his heels for the starting center spot.