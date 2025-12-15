Kalkbrenner ended Sunday's 119-111 overtime victory over the Cavaliers with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 20 minutes.

The second-round rookie recorded multiple rejections for the sixth time in the last eight games (seven starts), although his three boards were his lowest total during that stretch. Kalkbrenner's defensive contributions are keeping him in the starting five, but over those eight contests he's averaging just 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes.