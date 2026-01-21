site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-tre-mann-dealing-with-illness-514879 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Tre Mann: Dealing with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mann (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Mann is a fringe rotation player for Charlotte with an average of 10.2 minutes over his last four appearances. His status will not carry a lot of weight in fantasy hoops.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories