Mann totaled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 115-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Mann made his debut with Charlotte after being traded at the trade deadline, earning the start while tallying team-high-tying marks in assists and steals while ending one point and one dime shy of a double-double in a winning effort. The third-year guard set a season high in assists, surpassing his previous season high of four dimes which has occurred twice this season. Mann has now tallied nine or more points in four outings, his first as a starter.