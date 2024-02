Mann posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-85 loss to the Bucks.

Mann has been operating as the Hornets' starting point guard since joining the team from the Thunder before the deadline, and the returns have been encouraging. Mann has scored in double digits in five of his seven starts with Charlotte while also averaging 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game in that seven-game span.