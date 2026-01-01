Mann (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Hornets' 132-125 loss to the Warriors.

Since returning to action Dec. 20 following a seven-game absence due to a knee contusion, Mann had shot just 26.9 percent from the field over the Hornets' ensuing five contests and had seen his minutes drop in each successive game. Even though the Hornets were without Miles Bridges (ankle) on Wednesday, it didn't open up any extra playing time for Mann, who dropped out of the rotation while Liam McNeeley (10 minutes) ended up serving as the 10th man for Charlotte. Along with Bridges, the Hornets may need to be down at least one more key guard or forward before Mann regains notable minutes.