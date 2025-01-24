Micic will enter the starting lineup in Friday's game against Portland.

With LaMelo Ball (wrist) on the shelf, Micic will receive the starting nod for the first time since Jan. 3. The 31-year-old has started in 11 outings thus far, during which he has averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per contest.