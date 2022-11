Gilyard tallied 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, three steals and a rebound in 37 minutes during Saturday's 127-116 win over the Vipers.

Gilyard had his best scoring line of the season Saturday as he drilled a season-high four three-pointers during the win. He's scored in double figures in five of six appearances this season and has averaged 11.8 points and 6.7 assists per game.