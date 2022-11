Bouyea recorded 27 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals across 43 minutes of Saturday's 133-126 loss to the Herd.

Bouyea put together yet another incredible performance in Saturday's loss, leading the Skyforce in both rebounds and assists. Through eight appearances, he has averaged 18.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals across 36.5 minutes per game.