Hinson (two-way) is listed out Friday for the Jazz's game against the Trail Blazers.

Per the terms of his two-way contract, Hinson is eligible to suit up in eight of the Jazz's remaining 16 games, so Utah will opt to hold him out for Friday's contest in order to manage his availability down the stretch. With Hinson set to be inactive for a second straight game, 10-day signee Andersson Garcia is likely to stick in the rotation after playing 25 minutes in his NBA debut during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.