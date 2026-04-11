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Jazz's Blake Hinson: Starting sans Filipowski
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1 min read
Hinson will start Friday's game against Memphis.
With Kyle Filipowski (back) out, Hinson will get the starting nod. During his lone start of the season in a Feb. 28 loss to New Orleans, he posted eight points and five rebounds in 16 minutes.
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