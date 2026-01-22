This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Questionable for Thursday
Sensabaugh (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Spurs.
Sensabaugh has missed the past two games for Utah, resulting in more minutes for Kyle Anderson and Kyle Filipowski. It'll be more of the same if Sensabaugh is forced to sit out his third consecutive game Thursday.