Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh will start Monday's game against the Warriors.
With Ace Bailey (illness) sidelined and Oscar Tshiebwe moving to the second unit, John Konchar and Sensabaugh will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (10 games), the 22-year-old forward has averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Provides 20 points from bench•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Leads second unit in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Not starting Friday•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Pours in 28 in loss to Blazers•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Stepping into starting five•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Strong showing off bench•