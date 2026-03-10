Sensabaugh will start Monday's game against the Warriors.

With Ace Bailey (illness) sidelined and Oscar Tshiebwe moving to the second unit, John Konchar and Sensabaugh will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (10 games), the 22-year-old forward has averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.